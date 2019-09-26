Thundery showers expected in Singapore for next few days but haze may persist: NEA

SINGAPORE - Thundery showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of Sumatra for the next few days, bringing some improvement to the haze situation in the region, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday evening (Sept 25).

But the agency said that Singapore may still experience occasional hazy conditions if winds blow smoke haze from Sumatra towards Singapore.

Although recent showers have brought some respite from the haze, hot spot activities in Sumatra can be expected to continue.

A total of 115 hot spots were detected on Wednesday, and hot spot activities were still observed in central and southern Sumatra.

For the next 24 hours, the NEA said the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings are expected to be in the normal range and the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings are forecast to be in the good and moderate range.

The prevailing winds are forecast to be light and variable in direction, and may occasionally blow from the south-east or south.

On Wednesday, widespread thundery showers over Singapore in the late morning and afternoon improved the air quality in Singapore.

At 11pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour PSI was 58-63, in the moderate range, and the one-hour PM2.5 was 14-29 micrograms per cubic m, in the normal band.

A view of the distribution of hot spots detected on Sept 25, 2019. PHOTO: NEA

