Thundery showers, gusty winds expected to continue into second half of September: Met Service

Thundery showers and gusty winds are expected to continue into the second fortnight of September due to Sumatra squalls, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Tuesday (Sept 16).

Sumatra squalls are an organised line of thunderstorms that typically develop over Sumatra island or the Straits of Malacca. It generally moves eastwards towards Singapore and the surrounding region under the influence of south-westerly or westerly winds.

According to the Met Service, this weather phenomenon commonly occurs during the south-west monsoon and inter-monsoon periods, and usually affects Singapore overnight or in the morning.

The Met Service said that the prevailing south-west monsoon is forecast to persist for the rest of the month, adding that Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning on several days.

Localised short duration thundery showers are also expected over parts of the island on some afternoons, with a few dry days.

"Overall, the total rainfall for the second fortnight of September is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island," it added.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, although maximum temperature may reach slightly above 34 deg C on a few days.

In the first half of September, the average daily maximum temperature was 31.6 deg C — with thundery showers over Singapore in the pre-dawn and morning on several days.

Singapore registered well above-average rainfall during that fortnight, with the highest daily maximum temperature of the period — 33.8 deg C — recorded at Admiralty on Sept 3.

[[nid:722062]]

editor@asiaone.com