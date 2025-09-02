Thundery showers, gusty winds expected on most days in first half of September: Met Service

More thundery showers and strong winds are expected over the next two weeks due to Sumatra squalls, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Sept 1).

Sumatra squalls are an organised line of thunderstorms that typically develop over Sumatra island or the Straits of Malacca. It generally moves eastwards towards Singapore and the surrounding region under the influence of south-westerly or westerly winds.

According to the Met Service, this weather phenomenon commonly occurs during the south-west monsoon and inter-monsoon periods, and usually affects Singapore overnight or in the morning.

In its forecast for the coming fortnight, the Met Service said that Singapore and the surrounding region have been experiencing the south-west monsoon, adding that Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and morning on several days.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are also expected over most parts of the islands on several days.

"Total rainfall is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island," it added, noting that the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

In the second half of August, weather conditions were similar— with daily maximum temperatures in the same range, and thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and mornings.

About half of Singapore recorded above average rainfall during that fortnight, with the highest daily maximum temperature of the period —34.7 deg C — recorded at Ang Mo Kio on Aug 22.

