In a tight spot: Volkswagen sedan occupying BlueSG lot trapped at Funan

Finding a parking lot in a shopping mall, on the weekend no less, is a bane for many drivers.

But those who can't locate a free lot might want to think twice about parking in places where they shouldn't.

The driver of a Volkswagen sedan found their car trapped in Funan's carpark on Saturday (Nov 7) after they took up a parking lot that's meant for BlueSG cars.

With the three other lots in the carpark occupied, a BlueSG car user returning the rental car had to think out of the box.

He parked the electric car right in front of the Volkswagen sedan, blocking it from exiting the lot in the process.

Luckily for him, the cable from the charging kiosk was long enough to reach the vehicle.

After pulling off the manoeuvre, the BlueSG user took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore hours later to share photos, writing: "Successful Ended Trip."

According to BlueSG, a rented car is returned after a user plugs it into the charging point.

The post, which has been shared over 2,600 times since Saturday night, tickled many netizens.

Some went into problem-solving mode, suggesting ways how the driver of the trapped vehicle could get out of the parking lot.

But the majority of them didn't sympathise with the driver's predicament, saying that inconsiderate drivers should be taught a lesson.

It is unclear if the vehicle managed to exit the parking lot at the time of writing.

AsiaOne has contacted BlueSG for more information.

