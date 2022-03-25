TikTok user who took viral video of injured bird ticked off for lack of action

After TikTok user Verm Nova posted a video of a bird stranded and struggling in the middle of traffic, a brave heroine stepped in to save the animal, receiving much praise for her action.

However, Verm Nova found herself on the receiving end of criticisms from netizens instead.

The video, which was posted on Wednesday (March 23), shows a bird on the road with its wings flailing, almost becoming roadkill as cars drive past and even over the poor creature.

Fortunately, a young woman, along with a couple, swooped in to pick up the bird, taking it to safety.

The one-minute long video had garnered over 66,000 views at the time of writing.

The TikTok user disabled the comments for that video and the video was reposted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents the same day.

Ticked off by her lack of action however, a number of netizens left negative comments on her post.

On Facebook one user commented about how 'instead of helping first they will take out their phones n take pics n videos'.

Another user was puzzled about how 'video recording the bird would be helpful in rescuing the injured bird'.

However, one Facebook user came to the defence of the video creator reasoning that perhaps the person was concerned but afraid to go into the middle of the road amid traffic.

Or that the person was scared of handling the bird, or both.

This user added that 'without this video we will not be witnessing such wonderful acts'.

