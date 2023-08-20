TikTok user issued second Pofma order in a week; correction notice over false claims about CPF

SINGAPORE – A TikTok user known as dr.ishhaq.jay has been issued a correction notice for the second time in a week under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the user falsely claimed in a post published on Aug 12 that low- and middle-income members of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) who had used their CPF monies to repay their Housing Board (HDB) loans were incapable of meeting either the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) or Full Retirement Sum (FRS).

Contrary to the user’s claim, the CPF Board’s data indicated that almost seven in 10 active CPF members managed to set aside their cohort’s BRS at the age of 55 in 2022. This included members earning below the median income for those aged 55 in 2022, who had used their CPF savings to repay housing loans. The ministry expects the proportion of active CPF members able to set aside their cohort’s BRS at 55 to rise to about eight in 10 by 2027.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng instructed the Pofma Office to issue a correction direction to the TikTok user and a targeted correction direction to TikTok under the Pofma 2019 Act, regarding the false statement.

The ministry further clarified that the Government has been enhancing the CPF system over the years to benefit those who require more support. For instance, an additional 1 per cent interest is provided for the first $60,000 of members’ combined CPF balances, and an extra 1 per cent for the first $30,000 of combined CPF balances for members aged 55 and above, to help boost their retirement savings.

MOM said the TikTok post also falsely claimed that CPF members would have to start paying cash for their monthly HDB loan repayments from age 55 onwards, as CPF monies in their Ordinary Account would all be transferred to their Retirement Account at that point.

However, MOM said that when a CPF member turns 55, monies from the member’s Special Account are transferred to the Retirement Account, up to the Full Retirement Sum. If there is a shortfall in the Full Retirement Sum, only the Ordinary Account monies needed to make up the shortfall are transferred to the Retirement Account.

The post also falsely stated that members are charged interest on the CPF monies and grants used for housing, and that members cannot use their CPF savings to pay for their children’s education, whereas foreigners enjoy free education.

MOM said these statements are untrue as members, upon selling their property, are required to refund to their own CPF accounts the total amount of CPF monies used for the purchase of the flat and the interest that would have been earned if the monies were not utilised for the purchase.

Furthermore, under the CPF Education Loan Scheme, CPF members can use their Ordinary Account savings to pay their children’s tuition fees for full-time subsidised diploma or degree courses at approved educational institutions. Foreigners, in fact, pay higher school fees than Singaporeans, and do not get education for free in Singapore.

For accurate information on the CPF system, the public is advised to visit the CPF Board website.

Previously, the TikTok user had also made false claims that the Government is able to trace votes back to voters to penalise them. A correction order was issued by the Pofma Office on Friday under the instruction of Education Minister and Minister-in-Charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.