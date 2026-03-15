Woman laments BTO balloting process after '13 applications'; HDB responds

The Housing Development Board (HDB) has released a statement after a woman took to TikTok to share that she had failed to secure a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat after '13 applications'.

In a Facebook post on March 14, HDB said that the woman had applied 11 times for a four-room flat in BTO and Sales of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises between November 2020 and May 2023.

"As all her applications were for flats in popular locations such as Kallang Whampoa and Bukit Merah where demand significantly exceeded supply, she was unsuccessful in securing a chance to book a flat in her first 10 applications," said HDB.

"In her last application under the May 2023 SBF exercise, Ms Chua was invited to select a flat but decided not to do so. She eventually bought a resale flat with CPF Housing Grants."

In Chua's TikTok video posted on March 3, she also questioned why unsold flats in a BTO project were subsequently offered as SBF instead of being offered to her when she had a queue number during the BTO application.

She had balloted for a four-room flat in Bukit Merah Ridge in May 2022 and managed to get a queue number of 3,150, which she said was 2.5 times more than the number of flat units offered.

While there were a total of 202 balance units for that exercise, she claimed she was not informed that there were units available.

"I understand that sometimes, people might have selected a unit and given it up. But for over 200 units to be given up? I don't think that makes sense," she said.

In December 2023, she had a glimmer of hope when she received a message asking her to book an appointment for the February 2023 BTO exercise.

But five days later, she received another message telling her that all four-room flats in the exercise allocated to Chinese applicants had been snapped up.

Chua also said that she had written in to a Member of Parliament, but was simply told to "wait for the ballot results".

"It was getting so pointless and tiring because at this point, we had tried for about three years and we tried about 13 times and it was just going nowhere," she lamented.

"We were not getting a queue number and if we got a queue number, it exceeded the allocated number of slots by more than double or triple. So, it was kind of a wild goose chase."

After multiple failed attempts, Chua eventually purchased a resale flat.

"I wish that there were fairer chances for everyone, and equal opportunities," she said.

Chua said that while she doesn't expect to be given a unit just because she had balloted several times, she feels that it is "unfair" that she didn't get a chance to choose a unit she applied for in the Farrer Park Fields exercise, especially since it was undersubscribed.

"My advice out there to all of you that is looking for a home, set a cap. If the wait is too long, if you're still unable to get a unit, I would suggest getting a resale house," she said.

"Honestly, BTO is still the best option and if we were ever given the opportunity, we would definitely go for one. But I guess we have got to settle and appreciate what we have."

In response, HDB said that flats offered in SBF exercises comprise unsold, unselected or returned flats from previous BTO launches.

"These flats become available only after all the eligible applicants from the BTO sales launch have selected their flats, subject to the ethnic quota limits," they shared.

"Some of these earlier selected flats may subsequently be returned or cancelled due to a change in the applicants' plans and circumstances. Such flats are offered in an SBF exercise to give all Singaporeans, and not just the original applicants of the BTO launch, an opportunity to apply through a fair and transparent process."

HDB also encouraged flat applicants with more urgent housing needs to consider applying for projects with lower application rates to improve their chances of securing a flat.

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melissateo@asiaone.com