'First thing take video?' TikToker slammed for filming matcha spill on train

A social media content creator has been criticised online after he posted a video of him reacting to a drink he spilled on a train.

In a TikTok post on Sunday (June 14), the content creator, who goes by the account name Wilfredlee, shared footage showing the aftermath of the spill.

The video also showed him filming his surroundings while making a distressed facial expression, as a greenish liquid could be seen across the carriage floor with tissues placed over part of the spill.

"How much aura did I lose for spilling my matcha on the train," he wrote in the video's caption.

The TikToker said he had also informed the staff about the incident.

Speaking to Stomp, Wilfred Lee, 26, said the incident occurred at about 5.50pm while he was travelling on the East-West Line from Jurong East towards Tuas on Sunday.

He said that he did not spill the drink, but that the paper bag carrying his drink had suddenly torn.

"I was gonna take out my shirt to wipe but that'll be even worse," he told Stomp, adding that commuters on the train also helped stepped in by placing tissues over the spill.

Some netizens criticised him for recording a video instead of helping to clear the mess while others came to his defence.

"Why are you just recording yourself? Clean it," one user commented.

Another wrote: "First thing take video? Hello, clean it."

Others argued that he had taken responsibility for the spill by alerting the staff.

"I'm sure he tried cleaning it and he tissues (were) placed to stop the spill from spreading. Be thankful that he told the staff and admitted his mistake and not just leave without caring," said one user.

The video has since garnered more than 310,000 views and 19,000 reactions.

AsiaOne has reached out to the poster and SMRT for more information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com