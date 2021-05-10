TikToker sparks backlash for 'challenging' food delivery men to rush orders for free snacks

Many food delivery riders appreciate a drink or a snack after spending many hours outside, but what happens when the offer comes in exchange for a specific task?

Last weekend, Singapore-based TikToker Erica Chan gave them a "small challenge" — if they turned up at her doorstep before the stipulated time on the delivery app, they'd get Milo and candy.

She sparked a backlash on the platform after deciding it was alright to film these "challenges" and post them on her TikTok page.

Her first video posted on May 8 garnered 170,000 views and over 200 comments.

Erica began her video by explaining the details of the challenge to her followers.

When she sent the challenge over to the delivery man, he had 10 minutes to reach her address.

As the TikToker checked his location in the delivery app, she laughed, saying: “And now it is 730pm and he is moving! He is f***ing running, look at this dude.

"Woah, that’s some real speed! Look at that s***, f***. Is that even on foot anymore?” she asked.

It appeared that the delivery man did make it on time as Erica passed him the free Milo and candy as promised after she received her order from McDonald's.

Though both of them shared a chuckle among themselves, many of her followers didn’t see the funny side of her actions.

While the backlash was more pronounced in the comments, some of her followers said they didn’t see any issues with the video they just watched.

Despite the comments, Erica insisted she wasn’t in the wrong and reenacted her challenge for another food order the following day.

This time around, the comments definitely swayed more towards the negative side as the delivery man in question was a rider.

Issuing such a "challenge", TikTok users said, might increase the chances for accidents to occur as the rider rushed to meet the timing she gave.

Some users didn't hold back with their words and thought it was "pathetic" of Erica, questioning if it was reasonable of her to record and post content of people who were just going through their day wanting to make a living.

