'Time consuming and I lost my money': Man files police report against tingkat delivery operator over no-show

Several customers have called out the operator of a tingkat meal service for "wasting their time" after they did not receive food that they paid for.

In a Facebook post on the Complaint Singapore page on Friday (May 10), one customer, who goes by Panda Xanh, said that he paid $159.50 for a 10-day package with Tingkat Singapore on May 7.

But on the first day of delivery, the meal service told the customer that they were not able to fulfil the order after their chiller had broken down.

"The chef deems the food is not safe to consume as it is under uncold [sic] temperature overnight," Tingkit Singapore said in a text message to the customer.

But Panda Xanh said that he was not impressed by their service.

"What about my money?" he said. "I searched on Google and realised that there were many people like me who paid into their bank account, but they did not deliver any food or deliver food that was fishy and smelly."

The social media user claimed that amidst the number of complaints, Tingkat Singapore was still promoting their meal service through Facebook advertisements.

"I filed a complaint with the police, but this is really annoying and time consuming and I lost my money too," he said.

The police has confirmed to AsiaOne that a report was lodged.

AsiaOne has contacted Panda Xanh for more information, and calls to Tingkat Singapore have gone unanswered.

Two-star rating on Google

AsiaOne found that several unhappy customers have left scathing reviews about Tingkat Singapore on Google in the past year.

The company has a two-star rating on Google.

One of them wrote in April: "Would have given zero stars if there is an option. Please beware of this company. Do not want any more people to fall prey to them.

Among the complaints about Tingkat Singapore, the woman with the username Vera Wang alleged frequent "no-shows", food that arrived past the safe consumption time, and meals with a fishy smell.

The customer also claimed that Tingkat Singapore refused to provide a refund when requested.

Another customer complained about the portion size from the meals provided by Tingkat Singapore.

"The portion is shocking as it looks like someone had not only eaten it, but fumbled over it," he said. "This torturous tingkat experience continued for the next 10 days."

Other customers, who left reviews on Google a year ago, praised Tingkat Singapore for their "home cooked" food and "polite" customer service.

"Been ordering for over a year. Always deliver on time," one of them wrote.

AsiaOne has contacted the Consumers Association of Singapore for comment.

