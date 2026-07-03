PM Wong receives Timor-Leste's top honour for Singapore's contributions to the country's development

Timor-Leste conferred its highest honour, the Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar), on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (July 3).

In an earlier statement issued on July 1, the Prime Minister's Office said that the award recognises Singapore's contributions to Timor-Leste's national development, and support for its membership in the Association of Southeast Asian nations (Asean).

The country became the bloc's 11th member in October 2025.

PM Wong received the Order of Timor-Leste (Grand Collar) from President Jose Ramos-Horta a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Dili.

In his remarks at the conferment ceremony, PM Wong said he is receiving the award on behalf of Singapore and the many Singaporeans who have contributed to the friendship between the two countries.

"The award belongs to those who have served here over the years – conducting training, sharing professional knowledge, building capabilities, and living and working alongside our Timorese friends in support of nation-building," the prime minister added.

Turning to the bilateral relations between the two countries, PM Wong noted that Singapore has received over 1,300 Timorese officials for its training programmes.

The Singapore-Timor-Leste Asean Readiness Support (STARS) package was launched in December 2022 to provide capacity building programmes for Timor-Leste officials to participate effectively in Asean meetings.

It has since been enhanced to include Asean-related assistance programmes, ahead of Timor-Leste's assumption of the Asean chairmanship in 2029.

PM Wong said that Singapore has been "privileged" to walk alongside Timor-Leste on different stages of its nation building journey, adding that the partnership has been one of mutual learning and mutual respect.

"Your country's journey reminds us that a nation's future is shaped not by its size or natural resources, but by the courage of its people, the strength of its convictions, and the resilience to overcome adversity," he added.

Ties between the two countries precede Timor-Leste's independence in 2002.

Between 1999 and 2012, Singapore contributed over 1,000 military personnel — including medical teams and combat peacekeepers — as well as equipment such as Landing Ship Tanks and helicopters, as part of international peacekeeping efforts there.

In 2000, the Singapore Police Force also deployed police officers as part of the United Nations civilian police contingent and helped set up the East Timor Police Service.

In 2025, Timor-Leste was Singapore’s 126th largest trading partner, with total trade amounting to S$72.6 million, consisting mostly of Singapore’s exports to Timor-Leste.

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editor@asiaone.com