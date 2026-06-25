Singapore sends condolences after passing of former Timor-Leste president Francisco Guterres

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday (June 24) conveyed Singapore's condolences to Timor-Leste after the passing of its former president Francisco Guterres.

The 71-year-old served as Timor-Leste's president from 2017 to 2022, following decades of political and armed struggle that led to the nation's independence from Indonesia in May 2002.

He won the 2017 presidential election to become the nation's sixth president, but was defeated in a run-off by Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta, when he ran for re-election in 2022.

In his letter on behalf of Singaporeans, President Tharman said Guterres devoted his life to Timor-Leste.

"In the struggle for independence and later as president, he played a crucial role in strengthening Timor-Leste's democratic institutions and fostering national unity," President Tharman wrote.

He added that Guterres' commitment and contributions towards the building of a sovereign and independent Timor-Leste will long be remembered.

Writing in a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said the former president was a respected statesman and a key figure in Timor-Leste's struggle for independence.

Dr Balakrishnan signed a condolence book at the country's embassy in Singapore.

Timor-Leste became Asean's 11th member in 2025.

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editor@asiaone.com