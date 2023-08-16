'A tiny cut became a pig trotter': Woman's foot gets infected after wearing new shoes from Charles & Keith

A woman's excitement over her new shoes soon turned into regret when she got a cut on her foot after just an hour of use.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday (Aug 13), See Fong Xuan shared how her new Charles & Keith sandals had caused painful sores which turned into an infection.

"Shoe bite is very common for every new pair of shoes," she acknowledged in the caption, referring to the blisters and soreness often experienced when wearing new shoes.

However, See said that her blisters had worsened "day by day from a tiny cut [and] became a pig trotter".

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@xuanzxuan/video/7266628265618558210[/embed]

See told AsiaOne that she had bought a pair of flatform sandals at a Charles & Keith outlet located in IMM on Aug 8.

She had only worn the shoes for one hour before experiencing "discomfort and irritation on the top of my feet".

"As time progressed, the discomfort escalated, leading to inflammation, blistering, and swelling of my foot," said See.

The infected blisters had also caused splotchy patches of red and yellow to appear on her skin.

See said she sought medical attention two days later on Aug 11 when her condition worsened and was prescribed antibiotics to relieve the pain and prevent her foot from further swelling.

"Till today I still do feel pain [when] walking or standing," See lamented. "My feet have yet to recover, and the scars are still visible."

See added that Charles & Keith has since offered her a refund for the shoes.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Charles & Keith said they're sorry to hear about See's experience and hoped that her foot has since healed.

The brand added that they take "extreme care in quality control" and has reached out to See for more details of the incident.

Some netizens sympathised with her plight, and several chimed in about their similar experiences.

A search for past reviews of Charles & Keith shoes found other netizens offering advice to those who faced similar issues when breaking in their new shoes.

According to shoe retailer Clarks, most new shoes often rub against the feet during the break-in period of three to four weeks. As the material softens and gradually adjusts to the feet, it can cause pain and discomfort due to blisters or soreness.

Some tips to ease the breaking in process includes wearing thick socks to protect one's feet from blisters and to alternate new footwear with an old, comfortable pair to allow one's feet some time to relax.

