Tiong Bahru HDB resident captures boy throwing chair down 12 storeys on camera

A Tiong Bahru resident had just pulled into a parking lot at his HDB estate when he saw a plastic object crashing onto the ground.

The startled man looked up at the surrounding HDB blocks and saw the silhouette of a person standing at the common area on the 12th floor of Block 2C Boon Tiong Road.

Whipping out his phone, he captured the culprit — a young boy — tossing down a chair on camera.

The resident, surnamed Cai, told Shin Min Daily News the case of high-rise littering occurred at about 3pm on Jan 17.

"A chair was thrown from the 12th floor, which prompted me to quickly park my car elsewhere. It would have been dangerous if I got hit," he said.

According to the Chinese newspaper, the boy had continued throwing glass shards and shoes down the block.

Cai immediately called the police.

The man added that his bicycle had allegedly been stolen by a boy late last year, and he suspects that the culprit is the boy involved in the high-rise littering incident.

Residents on the 12th floor interviewed by Shin Min said they were aware of the incident and claimed that the culprit stays in one of the neighbouring blocks.

Other residents added that a group of children often play around the estate and would romp around the different floors.

"Sometimes it is really noisy, but it's not good to make a fuss over children," one resident said.

Neighbours reportedly visited the boy's home once, but did not pursue the matter further as only his elderly grandfather was at home.

The police told Shin Min that they had received a report.

