Tiong Bahru Market to close for 3-month renovation from April 14

Tiong Bahru Market will be closed for a period of three months, from April 14 to July 13, to undergo renovations.

A post made by Tiong Bahru Hot Plate Western Stall on the Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 showed a notice dated Jan 17 posted at the market and hawker centre by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

It informed that the NEA had hired a contractor to carry out "Repairs and Redecoration works" at Tiong Bahru Market, including re-painting as well as replacing of tables, stools, floor and wall tiles, and anti-skid waterproof materials at the carpark deck. The horticulture at the courtyard will also be enhanced.

Hawkers were also asked to remove unwanted articles, turn off their utilities supply and shroud their stalls in protective covering before locking up on April 13, after which no entry is permitted into the work area.

According to The Straits Times, the NEA stated that the toilets, lighting and ventilation will also be improved at the popular venue.

The agency added that hawker representatives were consulted before the closure and scope of work were decided. All 342 food and market stalls in the building will have their rent waived during the period and not face a rent increase after the improvements are made.

Stallholders can also contact the NEA for temporary stalls at other hawker centres and markets in the meantime.

Tiong Bahru Market, located at 30 Seng Poh Road, opened in 1951 and last underwent major renovations in 2017.

