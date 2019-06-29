Tipper truck driver dies in hospital after accident involving trailer in Tuas

The 62-year-old tipper truck driver died from his injuries after an accident between his vehicle (top) and a trailer in Tuas South Avenue 3 on June 28, 2019.

SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old man died after an accident between a tipper truck and a trailer in Tuas on Friday (June 28).

The police were alerted to the accident in Tuas South Avenue 3 at 2.11pm.

The 62-year-old tipper truck driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to video footage of the accident, the trailer was waiting to make a right turn near Tuas South Incineration Plant when the collision occurred.

The tipper truck, which was travelling on the right lane along the two-lane road, clipped the back of the trailer.

The impact caused the trailer to surge forward and tip onto its side.

Photos of the vehicles taken after the accident showed that the front of the tipper truck was badly damaged. The door on the driver's side was bent and the windscreen was shattered.

There were no passengers in either vehicle when the accident occurred.

The police are investigating the accident.

