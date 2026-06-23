Tipper truck self-skids and flips on TPE, spilling sand

A tipper truck skidded and flipped on its side along Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday (June 22) afternoon, causing the rightmost lane on each side of the expressway to be temporarily obstructed.

The incident happened at about 2.35pm along the TPE towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), before Exit 2A to Upper Changi Road East and Bedok Town.

Videos posted on social media show the truck lying on its right side, with sand spilt across the rightmost lane of TPE towards PIE.

Personnel from the Land Transport Authority's Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) used cones to divert traffic away from the affected lanes on both sides of the expressway, while workers remove fallen trees and debris.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the tipper truck is believed to have self-skidded, adding that the 36-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com