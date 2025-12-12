Tipper truck skids into drain on ECP slip road, driver taken to hospital

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital after the tipper truck he was driving skidded into a drain on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) early on Friday (Dec 12) morning.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne they were alerted just after 3am to the accident along the ECP towards Changi Airport, at the slip road into Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The tipper truck is believed to have self-skidded, said the police.

The driver was taken to Changi General Hospital, said SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video posted on TikTok after the accident showed the tipper truck lying on its side in a drain at about 7.26am.

Two other heavy trucks with crane attachments were also stopped along the roadside.

On Friday morning, the Land Transport Authority posted on X that the Changi Coast Road exit and Xilin Avenue were closed due to an accident.

