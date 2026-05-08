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Tipper truck skids, lands on its side in Jurong

The 53-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations
Tipper truck skids, lands on its side in Jurong
A tipper truck self-skidded and landed on its side along Teban Gardens Road on Thursday (May 7) afternoon.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 08, 2026 10:00 AMBYSean Ler

A 53-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations after the tipper truck he was driving self-skidded and landed on its side in Jurong on Thursday (May 7).

The accident happened at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Teban Garden Road at about 4.50pm.

Map showing where the tipper truck overturned.

A photo of the accident shows two tipper trucks in the direction of Teban Gardens Road, with one truck lying on its side.

A recovery vehicle is seen along Jurong Town Hall Road, closing off the left-turning lane towards Teban Gardens Road.

Both lanes of the two-lane road towards Teban Market Place were also closed off to traffic.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceTraffic policeAccidents - Trafficheavy vehicles
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