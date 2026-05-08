Tipper truck skids, lands on its side in Jurong

A 53-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations after the tipper truck he was driving self-skidded and landed on its side in Jurong on Thursday (May 7).

The accident happened at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Teban Garden Road at about 4.50pm.

A photo of the accident shows two tipper trucks in the direction of Teban Gardens Road, with one truck lying on its side.

A recovery vehicle is seen along Jurong Town Hall Road, closing off the left-turning lane towards Teban Gardens Road.

Both lanes of the two-lane road towards Teban Market Place were also closed off to traffic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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