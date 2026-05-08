Tipper truck skids, lands on its side in Jurong
The 53-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations
PHOTO: Social media
A 53-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations after the tipper truck he was driving self-skidded and landed on its side in Jurong on Thursday (May 7).
The accident happened at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Teban Garden Road at about 4.50pm.
A photo of the accident shows two tipper trucks in the direction of Teban Gardens Road, with one truck lying on its side.
A recovery vehicle is seen along Jurong Town Hall Road, closing off the left-turning lane towards Teban Gardens Road.
Both lanes of the two-lane road towards Teban Market Place were also closed off to traffic.
Police investigations are ongoing.
[[nid:734992]]