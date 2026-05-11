Unsecured frames fall from back of tipper truck, narrowly miss vehicles on SLE

Several cars travelling along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) had a close call on Saturday (May 9) morning after some loose frames flew off the back of a tipper truck, narrowly missing the vehicles behind.

A video of the incident, shared on Facebook page SGRV Admin the same day, showed the blue truck travelling in the middle lane before its load came loose and fell onto the road.

The debris appeared to consist of metal and wooden frames.

The incident occurred at around 6.35am near Mandai, according to the post caption, and the truck is believed to belong to waste recycling company Wah & Hua.

Under the comments section, several netizens expressed their concerns about the importance of securing loads, while others questioned why the heavy vehicle was in the second lane.

"What if the debris hit a motorcyclist?" asked one user.

"Why (is) the truck driving in the middle lane? It should be on the left lane and you should not drive closely behind or beside such vehicles," another commented.

"I actually got hit once, but there were too many trucks in front and I don't know which one it came from," wrote another user.

"Luckily no car was hit. The (authorities) should do something about it before it causes a serious accident."

Under the law, the penalty for failing to secure a load on a vehicle is a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

AsiaOne has reached out to Wah & Hua for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com