Tissue seller wars: One-legged man allegedly pours coffee on elderly woman's head outside temple

A dispute between elderly issue sellers — one a woman, the other a one-legged man — outside a well-known Bugis temple culminated in the man allegedly pouring coffee over the woman's head, and a police report.

The man is said to have accused her of faking an eye injury to gain sympathy while selling tissues.

The incident reportedly took place outside Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, located along Waterloo Street, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Elderly woman wore eye patch to prevent infection of wound

When a reporter arrived at the scene, the elderly woman, 80, was seated on a chair in front of the temple.

She recounted that she had been selling tissues when the man suddenly approached her and accused her of faking an injury by wearing an eye patch to gain sympathy.

"He's been telling people my eye patch is fake and that I'm trying to gain sympathy. I'm so old, I'm still selling tissues, and now I'm being falsely accused. How can I bear it?" she said.

The woman explained that she had injured her left eye in a fall earlier this year, which required stitches. Following her doctor's instructions, she had to wear an eye patch to prevent bacterial infection.

"It's very hot, and I don't want to wear it," she added.

Man allegedly poured coffee on woman's head

The elderly woman told Shin Min that a heated argument with the one-legged man ensued, during which vulgarities were exchanged.

She claimed that he then poured coffee from a plastic bag over her head, prompting her to call the police.

However, by the time officers arrived, he had already left the scene.

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged.

Man denies accusations

When reporters returned to the area, they spotted the one-legged man on his personal mobility device near the temple exit.

When questioned about the incident involving the elderly woman, he scolded the reporters, and demanded to see their identification.

He denied the allegations and refused to comment further, stating that his lawyer was handling the matter.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.