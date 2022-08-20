TLDR: Cost of living is rising — here's how you can cope

Inflation is the buzzword these days, with the rising cost of living a top concern among many Singaporeans.

In Budget 2022, the government announced a $560 million Household Support Package targeted to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans cope with their daily expenses. The permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme was also enhanced.

Another $1.5 billion in support measures were launched in June 2022.

Need a refresher on what you're eligible for and the amount you may have received as part of the support measures?

Watch to find out.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Ministry of Finance.