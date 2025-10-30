TNP to merge with Stomp; refreshed website aims to attract younger audience, new readers

SINGAPORE — The New Paper (TNP) has merged with Stomp and will come under a refreshed website that aims to attract new readers while retaining their distinctive brands of bold journalism and community-driven content.

The updated news site will continue to use the Stomp masthead and have new features such as reader polls and deep dives. SPH Media said on Oct 30 that the move to combine the two outlets is part of its constant refresh of its products to serve its audiences more effectively.

It said: "With TNP launched in 1988 and Stomp introduced in 2006, it is timely for us to reshape them to better resonate with our younger audience and reach out to newer readers."

SPH Media said the new product will "present a renewed perspective and make it a more dynamic read which is real, vocal and impactful".

It added that the refreshed Stomp harnesses the outlet's strong digital reach and community-driven content and TNP's editorial credibility and heritage in quality and bold journalism, and delivers a richer and more engaging experience for its audiences.

Joy Fang, who heads the refreshed website as its editor, said the decision to lead with the Stomp brand was as it had grown into a stronger digital brand over time. She rejoined SPH Media in April 2025, following stints with SPH Magazines from 2018 to 2019 and My Paper from 2008 to 2013. She was previously editor of MS News.

She did not disclose specific readership figures for both TNP and Stomp, citing commercial reasons.

All the staff from TNP will join the Stomp team. When asked about the respective headcounts of both teams, Fang said there was no change to the total number of staff, and that the team "has been reinforced by fresh talent".

Fang said the refreshed website will have new features such as in-article polls, an AI summariser, and a section showcasing top-performing stories. Its social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok will also put out more original and youth-focused content.

Synonymous for being an avenue for Singaporeans to share stories, photos and videos of what they see on the ground, Stomp will retain its role as a platform for such contributions, said Fang.

She said the new Stomp site will also carry on TNP's legacy of bold journalism with a dedicated TNP News section.

This will cover viral happenings, lifestyle trends, entertainment buzz, and sports highlights.

The website will also have a new Deep Dive section that will feature explainers, profiles, and community stories that tackle current issues with the same persistence and rigour TNP was known for, Fang added.

The website will also have a new tag line — "Real. Vocal. Impactful." — which Fang said reflects the outlet's aim to build "a platform that still feels like home, but with a fresh spark" that is also "shaped by the community, told with boldness, and carried with trust".

The TNP website will cease operations from Dec 1, 2025. Past content will be available on the Stomp website under the TNP News section.

TNP has undergone several changes over the years.

Launched in 1988 to engage a wider segment of the English-language readership beyond those reading The Straits Times, TNP established a reputation for its creative storytelling, engaging graphics and bold designs, as well as its sports, crime and entertainment coverage.

It became a freesheet in December 2016 before it went fully digital in December 2021.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.