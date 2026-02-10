16-year-old student taken to hospital after car knocks him down in Toa Payoh

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (Feb 10) afternoon.

The accident happened at about 2.50pm along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, towards Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

A video posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page showed paramedics attending to the teenager, who appeared to be wearing his school uniform.

A passer-by was also seen holding an umbrella over the victim, as he sat slouched on the road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 16-year-old male pedestrian was sent conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and that a 39-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

