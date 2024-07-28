Toa Payoh car chase: Police arrest 2 men after finding drugs, knife and knuckleduster in vehicle

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested for suspected trafficking, the consumption and possession of controlled drugs, as well as other offences, following a car chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole in Toa Payoh.

Police later found a knuckleduster, a knife, substances suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 177 Toa Payoh Central at about 2.05pm on July 27.

When the police arrived at the scene, a car sped off and then skidded at the junction of Lorong 3 and Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, police added.

A 27-year-old man abandoned the car he had been driving and tried to flee on foot, police said. He was detained by officers.

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was also detained by officers.

Both men were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A Facebook video of the accident, which has been played more than 34,000 times, shows a black car travelling along Lorong 3 Toa Payoh with two police cars in hot pursuit.

As the black car turns into Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, it mounts the pavement, crashes into a traffic light pole and comes to a stop. The pole wobbles back and forth and the red light begins to flash.

One of the police cars stops next to the black car, while the other stops behind the suspects’ vehicle. As police officers approach the car, a man springs out of the vehicle and flees. Two police officers give chase.

The police said the driver has been arrested for suspected trafficking, the consumption and possession of controlled drugs, the possession of scheduled weapons and the possession of a forged driving licence. He will also be investigated for driving without a valid licence, driving without valid insurance and careless driving.

The passenger has been arrested for suspected trafficking, the consumption and possession of controlled drugs and the possession of an offensive weapon.

The police said the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are under way.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.