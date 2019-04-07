Toa Payoh carpark murder: Man who killed waitress in phone row gets jailed for life, caning

Syed Maffi Hasan was convicted of murder after he conceded that he had flung part-time waitress Atika Dolkifli down a multi-storey carpark after a dispute over a phone she had lent him.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao, Dolkifli Shariff
Selina Lum
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man who flung his friend over a parapet in a multi-storey carpark after a row over a mobile phone was sentenced to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for murder on Thursday (July 4)

Syed Maffi Hasan lifted part-time waitress Atika Dolkifli, 23, and threw her over the parapet of Deck 5A of the carpark in Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on the night of Aug 31, 2015.

In May, he was convicted of murder with the intention of causing bodily injury that was likely to cause death, after giving up his fight against the charge.

During his trial, the High Court heard that the two got to know each other on Facebook in 2013 and reconnected in April 2015. Ms Atika lent Syed Maffi, who was jobless, her spare phone in May 2015, as he did not have one.

The iPhone 5C later became faulty and he spent about $125 on repairs. But he lied to her about the cost and sought reimbursement of $300.

He turned up at her workplace many times and also went to her home, but was turned away by her father. Her older brother told Syed Maffi to keep the phone and warned him not to contact Ms Atika again.

However, on Aug 31, 2015, Syed Maffi arranged to meet Ms Atika after her shift ended.

Surveillance footage showed them entering the carpark at about 9.50pm, and Syed Maffi leaving alone with Ms Atika's handbag at about 10.30pm.

He admitted in court that they had argued over the repair costs on the top deck of the carpark.

During the argument, he pushed Ms Atika, causing her to fall and hit the back of her head on a flight of stairs.

He then dragged the semi-conscious woman down the remaining steps, grabbed her by her clothes and threw her over the parapet. He also took her phone and left her handbag inside a drain in Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

Ms Atika's father lodged a missing persons report on Sept 1.

The next day, Syed Maffi lied to Ms Atika's brother that he last saw her walking towards the carpark.

He later confessed to police that he had thrown her over the parapet.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter Jail term Singapore courts
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Donnie Yen nails &#039;Bottle Cap Challenge&#039; blindfolded
Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
Good deals must share: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
How to buy your first Rolex
How to buy your first Rolex
8 best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
8 best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him

SERVICES