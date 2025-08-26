Toa Payoh coffee shop brawl: 11 persons to be charged

The police have made further arrests in relation to the case of fighting at a coffee shop at Block 10B Lor 7 Toa Payoh on Sunday (Aug 24).

They had initially arrested three men — aged between 21 and 30 — for rioting, adding that efforts to trace the remaining subjects were underway.

In an update on Monday evening (Aug 25), police told AsiaOne that a further 10 arrests have been made following investigations, with the help of images from CCTVs and police cameras.

"The police have arrested 12 men and a woman, aged between 21 and 34, for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapon," the statement said.

A cleaver, believed to be a weapon used in the fight, was also seized as evidence.

Four of the 13 arrested will be charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 26), with a further seven to be charged on Wednesday (Aug 27).

All 11 will be charged with the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and caning.

The remaining two suspects, a 30-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, will be assisting the police for further investigation.

The Sunday brawl left two victims, aged 21 and 30, with stab wounds to their arm and back respectively. Both sought outpatient treatment at a hospital.

In a video shared on social media, a large group of men are seen brawling at a coffee shop at Toa Payoh Industrial Park.

A few men can be seen throwing tables and chairs while others engaged in fist fights.

