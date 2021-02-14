Toa Payoh hit-and-run: Police searching for men who escaped after allegedly knocking pedestrian down

SINGAPORE - A police manhunt is underway for two men wanted for drug-related offences after a road accident that injured a pedestrian on Friday night (Feb 12).

A 32-year-old woman, who was with them, has already been arrested, also for drug-related offences.

On Saturday (Feb 13), the police told The Straits Times that Traffic Police officers had spotted a vehicle speeding along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport, before the Toa Payoh exit at about 11.55pm on Friday night.

The Traffic Police signalled for the 35-year-old driver to stop.

But he allegedly sped off towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The driver allegedly hit a 25-year-old woman who was walking across a pedestrian crossing on Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road divider railings.

He and his two passengers then fled the scene on foot.

But officers managed to arrest the woman passenger there for suspected drug-related offences.

The pedestrian was conscious when taken to the hospital.

In a video posted to the Facebook group "SG Road Vigilante", a man and a woman are seen trying to flee from the crash site with officers chasing them.

The man appeared to have been tackled by a police officer.

The woman, who was wearing a white top, was seen to be running out of the camera frame.

The car, which was on the road divider, was black, and its front was heavily damaged.

The police said they have identified the driver and his 28-year-old male passenger and an operation to arrest them is underway.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.