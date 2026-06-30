36-year-old arrested for obscene act in Toa Payoh, causing hurt to public servant

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (June 28) for allegedly committing an obscene act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty in Toa Payoh.

The incident happened at about 9.45am at Block 184 Toa Payoh Central.

Videos of the incident posted on social media by TikTok user Kee Wee Shang show two police officers holding a barefooted man down on the ground. They were later joined by a third officer.

They were later seen leading the man away with his hands cuffed to his back.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that the 36-year-old was arrested for obscene act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

They added that another 19-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was taken conscious to a hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com