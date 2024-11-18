Toa Payoh resident suffers gash to head after challenging neighbour who spat at him to '1v1' fight

Tensions between two warring neighbours in Toa Payoh came to a head when a fight between them left one with a gash on the head.

The altercation occurred at Blk 34 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at about 3pm on Saturday (Nov 16), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 70-year-old man injured in the brawl, surnamed Pan, told the Chinese evening daily that he has not been on good terms with the male neighbour due to a previous conflict.

"At that time, he had scolded a cleaner disposing of garbage while he was eating, I couldn't look past [his words] so I retorted on behalf of the cleaner, which may have invoked his displeasure," he explained.

'Go home and take a knife!'

On Saturday, Pan was retrieving items from his sister-in-law, who lives on the same floor as him. The neighbour, who lives in the adjacent unit, allegedly spat in Pan's direction and started provoking him.

Enraged, Pan reportedly demanded the neighbour to step out of his flat to explain himself and for a 'one-on-one' fight.

"Go home and take a knife!" The latter replied, before rushing towards Pan with a piece of plastic measuring 30cm long.

Both men started scuffling, as Pan's nephew tried to break up the fight. Amid the chaos, Pan's forehead was pierced by the plastic strip, reported Shin Min.

The family called the police, and Pan was taken to hospital. He suffered a wound about 4cm above his brow ridge and requires stitches.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed they received a call for assistance at about 3.30pm that day.

A 70-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and a 60-year-old man has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

The 70-year-old man and a 55-year-old man are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

The 60-year-old man and the 70-year-old man are also assisting with investigations for intentional harassment. Police investigations are ongoing.

