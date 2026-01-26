3 men to be charged for alleged vandalism motivated by business rivalry at Toa Payoh BTO

Three men, aged between 38 and 75, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 27) for their suspected involvement in a series of vandalism incidents relating to the pasting of advertisements at a public housing estate.

The incidents occurred between August and September 2025, at Blocks 403A and 402B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, which is the site of Toa Payoh Ridge Build-to-Order (BTO) flats.

The police said in a media release on Monday that the trio had allegedly pasted multiple advertisements in lifts, on doors and along common corridors of the blocks.

They were identified by officers from Tanglin Police Division with the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the acts were allegedly motivated by business rivalry, with the trio also allegedly damaging each other's advertisements.

If found guilty of vandalism with common intent, the three men may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $2,000 and also caned up to eight strokes.

