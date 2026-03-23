Today in 2015, founder of modern Singapore Lee Kuan Yew passed away

Today, 10 years ago on March 23, 2015 at 3.18am, Lee Kuan Yew passed away at the age of 91 at the Singapore General Hospital.

Singapore's first Prime Minister had been battling severe pneumonia for over a month.

His death marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that shaped modern Singapore.

A nation in mourning

The announcement was made by then-Prime Minister and Lee's son, Lee Hsien Loong in a televised address at 8am.

A week-long period of national mourning was declared from March 23 to 29.

Flags across the island were lowered to half-mast, and many events were postponed or cancelled.

TV and radio stations paused their usual programming to air special tributes.

As a mark of respect, entertainment outlets including cinemas, theatres, and nightclubs either shut their doors or operated under reduced hours.

Across Singapore, people paid homage in their own ways.

In addition, 18 community tribute sites were set up, where thousands came to leave flowers, write heartfelt messages, and reflect on the immense impact Lee had had on the nation.

Paying respects to a giant of a leader

On March 25, Lee's body was transported by gun carriage from the Istana to Parliament House.

The procession paused outside the main Istana building, where then-President Tony Tan, former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, and Istana staff paid their final respects.

As the cortege moved through Bras Basah Road and North Bridge Road, thousands lined the streets, some holding up signs of gratitude and others shedding tears.

A piper from the Gurkha Contingent played a rendition of Auld Lang Syne from the Istana's rooftop.

From March 25 to 28, Lee lay in state at Parliament House, where Singaporeans queued for hours, some overnight, for a chance to say goodbye.

The demand was so overwhelming that public transport services ran 24/7 on certain days to accommodate the influx of mourners.

As a mark of the highest military honours, a vigil guard of Singapore's top military brass stood by Lee's casket during the Lying in State.

By the end of the mourning period, around 447,000 people had visited Parliament House, with over 1.2 million Singaporeans paying tribute in some form.

The state funeral and final farewell

Amid torrential rain on March 29, 2015, Singapore bid farewell to its founding father in a grand state funeral held at the National University of Singapore's University Cultural Centre.

The funeral service was attended by family members, government officials, foreign dignitaries, and ordinary Singaporeans who had been invited to witness the historic moment.

A rare 21-gun salute, a tribute usually reserved for heads of state, was also accorded to him.

Along the Esplanade Bridge, naval ships RSS Dauntless and RSS Resilience carried out a ceremonial sailpast.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force had planned a missing man formation flypast, but due to the heavy downpour, it had to be replaced with a standard flypast salute.

The funeral cortege's final 15km journey from Parliament House to the University Cultural Centre saw more than 100,000 mourners braving the rain, standing firm as they lined the streets to show their deep respect and gratitude for the founder of modern Singapore.

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.