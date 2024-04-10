'Today no char siew': Diner upset over curt reply at Old Airport Road wanton noodle stall after payment

Wanton noodles with no char siew (Cantonese BBQ pork) is almost like ordering prawn noodles without prawn.

And one diner had enough after being told there wouldn't be char siew in his wanton noodles only after he paid for his food.

In a post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on April 8, a user by the name Toni Tan recounted his experience ordering from Old Airport Road wanton noodle stall located at the Koufu food court of KK Women's and Children's hospital on March 12.

"Today no char siew!" Tan wrote that he was told by a staff member as she walked away.

He added: "Very bad attitude and services. She should have told me there was no char siew when I ordered, so I can cancel or change to dumpling noodles or something else."

Angered by the curt reply and the missing BBQ meat in his meal, he wrote to Koufu, who told him that they would offer him a complimentary meal from the same stall, but he would need to inform them one day in advance.

Which annoyed Tan even more.

He wrote: "Do they expect me to travel all the way to KK Women's and Children's hospital just to have the complimentary meal?"

Koufu responded to him again on March 16, offering him a $10 Koufu voucher which he can use islandwide. Tan then responded on the same day that he would like to receive the voucher at their food court in White Sands Shopping Mall.

Tan received an acknowledgement from Koufu two days later, but as of April 7, he claimed that he had not received any updates to collect his voucher.

In response to queries from Shin Min Daily News in a report published yesterday (April 9), a Koufu spokesman confirmed that there was indeed no char siew when Tan purchased from the stall.

They had also informed the stall owner that they are required to inform their customers before collecting payment.

The spokesman added that they have offered a $10 voucher to Tan and are in contact with him.

Shin Min also visited the stall and spoke to the staff, who said she can't remember the incident, but can recall that there was a day in March when they did not sell any char siew as it was spoiled.

She alleged that she had already explained to their customers that day. However, she refused to elaborate when probed by reporters.

