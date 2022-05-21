Toddler killed in Bedok North flat fire had been in Singapore for only 3 days

A three-year-old toddler had been in Singapore for only three days before she fell victim to a blaze in a flat that claimed a total of three lives.

The fire broke out in a fourth-floor unit at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 on May 13, it was earlier reported. "A vast accumulation of combustible items" was found in the flat.

The deceased were identified as:

Aileen Chan, a 56-year-old film producer and actress who was pronounced dead at the scene

Chen Shunqiang, a 35-year-old male tenant from Pahang, Malaysia, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital

Chen's three-year-old daughter who died in hospital

Chen's 34-year-old wife is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) but her condition has stabilised, reported The Straits Times on Monday (May 16).

A classmate of Chen told Shin Min Daily News on Thursday that he grew up together in the same kampung as the deceased. Both men also attended the same primary and secondary schools.

He said: "Shunqiang was easy-going, friendly and had a quiet personality. We are unable to accept that he's gone, it's too sudden."

He recalled being on good terms with Chen during their school days and most fondly remembers the latter's love for comics.

According to the classmate, Chen's daughter was living with her grandparents in Pahang.

The couple went back to their hometown for Mother's Day and subsequently decided to return to Singapore with their toddler.

Tragedy struck three days after their return.

"I heard they took their daughter out around Singapore to have fun. I never thought that an accident would happen in just three short days," Chen's classmate added.

"I heard their bodies will be cremated in Singapore and the ashes will be brought back to Malaysia. When Shunqiang is back home and if there is a funeral, my classmates and I will go offer our condolences."