Toddler playing in Sengkang playground suffers cut from falling item

A toddler suffered a cut after she was struck on the head by a falling item in Sengkang on Tuesday (Dec 24).

In a note addressed to Rivervale Shores residents, a person who appears to be the girl's parent, described how a metal object "flew out of nowhere" and hit the two-year-old at the Riverdale Shores playground.

This left the girl bleeding from the head.

"There was no one else at the playground at the time so it could have been high-rise litter. We have lodged a police report and they are investigating [the incident]."

The social media post on Sgfollowsall.backup was to remind everyone to be careful, especially children, the parent explained.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at the ground floor between Block 172D and Block 173A of Sengkang East Drive at about 11.15am.

They also confirmed that the two-year-old child was conveyed conscious to hospital.

The case is still under investigation.

aishahm@asiaone.com