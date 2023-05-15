Toddler suffers horrific gash on forehead after tripping over teacher's foot, leaving bone exposed

As a parent, it's distressing to receive a call from the school informing you that your child has been injured.

So, you can imagine how devastated one mother, surnamed Shen, felt when she got a call from her child's kindergarten telling her that her daughter had a bad fall.

The incident happened last Friday (May 12) at Brighton Montessori kindergarten located along River Valley Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a spokesperson from the kindergarten said the 18-month-old girl had tripped over her teacher's foot and knocked her head against a wooden chair.

The teacher reportedly tried to catch the child but failed.

The girl was then left with a gash in the middle of her forehead, so deep that the bone was visible.

Her mother said she was shocked upon receiving the news.

"I didn't know that my daughter had injured her forehead until I received a call from the kindergarten," she told the Chinese daily.

When Shen reached the school, she found that the bleeding had stopped and her daughter's skirt and fingers were all covered with blood.

Ended up with $13k hospital bill

A teacher and the principal gave the child first aid and brought her to a nearby clinic.

However, the child was subsequently referred to Mount Elizabeth Hospital where she received stitches for her wound.

The total hospital bill came up to $13,000, and the kindergarten subsequently reported the incident to the Early Childhood Development Administration (ECDA).

AsiaOne has reached out to ECDA for comment.

In a separate incident that happened in March, a six-year-old boy broke his arm after tripping over a hole at a playground.

The boy was sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment and an X-ray showed that apart from his broken bone, some other bones in his left arm had also dislocated.

He underwent surgery and had three steel fixtures inserted into his arm to aid the bones' recovery. In total, the medical fees added up to $9,900.

