Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers

SINGAPORE - The 18-month-old girl who died on Friday after a full-length mirror fell on her inside a fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport was cremated on Sunday morning (Aug 25).

Her mother and other family members went to the Urban Revivo store at about 6am to conduct prayers, The Straits Times understands.

They then headed to Mandai Crematorium, where the toddler's body was cremated about 8.45am.

The tragedy on Friday had taken place about three hours before the girl and her family were due to fly home to China.