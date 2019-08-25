Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers

A full length mirror at the Urban Revivo Store at Jewel Changi Airport on Aug 25, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Hariz Baharudin
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The 18-month-old girl who died on Friday after a full-length mirror fell on her inside a fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport was cremated on Sunday morning (Aug 25).

Her mother and other family members went to the Urban Revivo store at about 6am to conduct prayers, The Straits Times understands.

They then headed to Mandai Crematorium, where the toddler's body was cremated about 8.45am.

The tragedy on Friday had taken place about three hours before the girl and her family were due to fly home to China.

Chinese evening paper Lianhe Wanbao reported that they were scheduled to take a 3pm flight to Xiamen. The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident at 12.33pm.

The newspaper identified the toddler as Lai Jiaxin, and said she was with her family and a few other relatives when the incident occurred.

According to its report, a few children had knocked down the full-length, standalone mirror while playing in the Urban Revivo store. The mirror fell on the toddler, who happened to be standing in front of it.

Police said the child was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The incident is believed to have been captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, but the video has not been released.

When ST visited the Urban Revivo store at Jewel on Sunday afternoon, the two-storey unit remained cordoned off.

While the lights were on, no employees could be seen inside, and two signs were put up to say the "store is closed".

Urban Revivo, on its website, says it is a Chinese fashion clothing store founded in 2006, with 200 stores in China and across the world, including Europe, North America and Japan.

It has three outlets in Singapore - at Jewel Changi Airport, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City.

When ST visited the outlet in Raffles City on Sunday afternoon, an employee who declined to be named, said that staff had been told to check on their standing mirrors.

"We were told to double check everything in the store yesterday (Saturday) and make sure things were secure," he said.

He added that the standing mirrors in the Raffles City store differ from those in Jewel.

"The standing mirrors here are attached to the clothing racks so they are very stable. I think the ones at Jewel are free standing."

Mr Kenneth Loo, executive director of Straits Construction, said mirrors should be installed such that they are secure enough to not be knocked over too easily - be it the way they are framed or the kind of adhesive used to hold them up.

He declined to comment specifically on the Jewel incident, noting that the facts remain unclear.

"Generally speaking, whenever something like a mirror is installed or mounted, there should be some engineering behind it to allow it to take some kind of impact," he said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents Children and Youth Changi Airport

TRENDING

Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers
Toddler who died from falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers
Police investigate 115 scammers after five-day operation
Police investigate 115 scammers after five-day operation
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24

Home Works

How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

SERVICES