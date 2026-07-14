'Tok Tok Man' wins hearts again with new sounds and tricks

An elderly uncle known for his ability to imitate everyday sounds has once again drawn attention online, after a new video showcasing his skills and tricks surfaced.

Known affectionately as "Tok Tok Man", Lai Kok Chuen, who is in his 70s, previously appeared in viral videos for his unique performances.

In a TikTok video shared on Sunday (July 12), Lai can be heard imitating various sounds, including ambulance sirens, police sirens and phone alarms.

He is also seen performing a balancing trick with an umbrella.

The person who shared the video wrote that they had met the "wholesome uncle" at a bus stop, where he was also carrying his trademark QR code linking to a video of himself.

"He deserves so much love," wrote the person.

The video has since garnered more than 57,000 views and 4,500 reactions.

It was previously reported that Lai was a roaming noodle seller in the past, who carried bamboo instruments to attract customers.

The distinctive "tok tok" sound produced by the instruments helped the hawkers draw attention to their presence.

Although Lai no longer sells noodles, he still possesses his gizmo and continues to share his unique talents.

In the comments section, several members of the public recognised Lai and praised him for his skills.

"Man of many talents," wrote one user, while another commented: "That's the legendary uncle."

Others expressed their admiration for his tricks and wished him well, with one user saying, "One of our local talents! So proud of you uncle. Stay healthy."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com