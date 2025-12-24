'A great friend': Tributes pour in as ex-Singapore footballer Tokijan dies at 62

Former Lions winger Darimosuvito Tokijan, better known as D. Tokijan, died on Tuesday (Dec 23) after battling cancer. He was 62.

D.Tokijan was known to be prolific on the left wing when he represented Singapore between 1983 and 1992, playing 23 games and scoring 11 goals.

His most notable moment was the game against Kelantan in the 1991 Malaysia Cup, which Singapore won 7-0.

From about 25 yards out, Tokijan received a pass from his teammate, spun around the defender marking him, shot and put the ball into the far corner of the net.

During his career, Tokijan played for local clubs Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association, Geylang International, Jurong Town, and Balestier Central.

After he retired from playing, Tokijan went on to coach youth and reserve teams, including at Geylang, Tanjong Pagar United and Balestier Khalsa, before working with ActiveSG.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad described Tokijan as the nicest person he has ever played with, adding that he was very soft spoken, respectful and friendly.

"As a player, Jan's strength was his speed on the flank - very stocky player, powerful with his left foot and a good crosser," Fandi said. "He's a great friend and a simple guy really. Always smiling."

Fandi said he last saw Tokijan in hospital about three days before he died.

On the Football Association of Singapore's Facebook post to bid Tokijan farewell, one Facebook user said: "If his teammate, the late Borhan is the 'Tank' in defence, then Tokijan is the 'Himars' in attack!", referring to the acronym for the high mobility artillery rocket system used by the Singapore Armed Forces.

Another said: "He had tremendous pace and fearsome left foot. Whenever he made his lightning runs down the left flank, there was always an expectation that something awesome was about to happen."

