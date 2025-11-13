'We should not demonise him': Tommy Koh voices concern over media portrayal of Ong Beng Seng

Veteran diplomat Prof Tommy Koh has voiced his dismay at the recent media portrayal of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, calling him a "good man".

The Ambassador-at-Large at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 12), two days after media reports on Ong being issued a letter of warning from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA had allowed Ong to retain his Permanent Resident (PR) status but cautioned that future adverse conduct could lead to revocation.

In his post, Prof Koh included a picture of a Straits Times article with the headline "Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng retains PR status, issued ICA warning letter", saying that he is "not happy" with media coverage of the topic.

"He is a good man and not a bad man and we should not demonise him," wrote the lawyer and academic.

He also said that Ong, a Malaysian citizen, has made "enormous contributions to Singapore", especially in the hospitality industry, the entertainment industry and the real estate industry.

Prof Koh went on to list several of Ong's contributions, including bringing Formula One and world-renowned opera singer Luciano Pavarotti to Singapore.

Ong had also donated all the proceeds from Pavarotti's performance in Singapore to the National Arts Council.

"He asked for nothing in return and I gave him nothing in return except my friendship and gratitude," Prof Koh said.

Netizens divided on Prof Koh's criticism

Netizens were quick to react to Prof Koh's post, which has gone viral and amassed over 1,100 comments.

One user disagreed with his perspective, saying that "public kindness does not erase private misconduct".

While Ong might have made significant contributions to the country, Ong needs to be held accountable for his wrongdoings, the user said, adding that "Singapore's integrity depends on one standard for all".

Veteran journalist Bertha Henson also questioned his disapproval, saying that the article he referenced was "a straight forward news report".

Other netizens showed support for Prof Koh's views, agreeing that Ong should not be painted in a negative light.

Ong spared jail under judicial mercy

79-year-old Ong was sentenced to a maximum fine of $30,000 on Aug 15 for abetting the obstruction of justice.

Ong suffers from multiple myeloma, a form of incurable cancer, and was subsequently granted judicial mercy by the courts given that imprisonment would pose a clear danger to Ong's health.

The offence of abetting the obstruction of justice carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

Ong pleaded guilty on Aug 4 to one charge of abetting former Transport Minister S. Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice.

