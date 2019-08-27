Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy

SINGAPORE - One of the shareholders of the family-owned Tong Garden group of companies, known for its nuts and snacks, is suing his three siblings as he seeks a buyout of his shares.

In a suit that opened in the High Court on Monday (Aug 26), Mr Ong Heng Chuan, 62, claims he had been "betrayed" by his brothers, Mr Ong Teck Chuan, 60, and Mr Ong Boon Chuan, 64, who oppressed his rights as a minority shareholder.

The plaintiff's case is that his brothers had diverted the business - including assets, manpower, logistics and customers - and transferred the group's trademarks to companies owned by Teck Chuan.

Tong Garden products, which used to be made and sold by subsidiaries under the family-owned holding company, are now being produced by Teck Chuan's companies.