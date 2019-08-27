Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy

(From left) Mr Ong Boon Chuan, Mr Ong Teck Chuan and Ms Ong Siew Ann are being sued by their brother, Mr Ong Heng Chuan.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Selina Lum
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - One of the shareholders of the family-owned Tong Garden group of companies, known for its nuts and snacks, is suing his three siblings as he seeks a buyout of his shares.

In a suit that opened in the High Court on Monday (Aug 26), Mr Ong Heng Chuan, 62, claims he had been "betrayed" by his brothers, Mr Ong Teck Chuan, 60, and Mr Ong Boon Chuan, 64, who oppressed his rights as a minority shareholder.

The plaintiff's case is that his brothers had diverted the business - including assets, manpower, logistics and customers - and transferred the group's trademarks to companies owned by Teck Chuan.

Tong Garden products, which used to be made and sold by subsidiaries under the family-owned holding company, are now being produced by Teck Chuan's companies.

But the two brothers contend that the transfers were legitimate and were made to save the business, which was floundering in 2008.

Teck Chuan said he restructured the business to pay off creditors and continue it through new corporate entities because he did not want to see his father's legacy "abandoned".

Heng Chuan has also sued his sister Ong Siew Ann, 57, but has not levelled any allegations against her.

The four siblings are the only shareholders of Tong Guan Food Products, the holding company of six subsidiaries and associated companies making up the Tong Garden group in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Their late father, Mr Ong Tong Guan, founded the business, selling peanuts in 1963.

In 2000, the group faced financial woes and to liquidate its assets, sold the "Tong Garden" trademark to Villawood Holdings for $260,000. Villawood was controlled by Boon Chuan, a property developer with his own business.

Villawood then granted licences to companies in the group to make and sell Tong Garden products.

When the licences expired in 2010, Villawood granted a licence to two companies owned by Teck Chuan to use the trademark.

Heng Chuan, who was bankrupt between 2004 and 2016, said he became aware that his two brothers diverted the business and assets only in December 2015.

Heng Chuan alleges his brothers deliberately failed to make sure the licence was renewed, causing companies in the group to go into liquidation.

His lawyer, Mr Pradeep Pillai, said in his opening statement that the two brothers "surreptitiously plundered" the assets of the company and kept him in the dark.

But Teck Chuan's lawyer, Mr Adrian Tan, said his client wanted to ensure the survival of the brands that his father had spent his life building.

By 2008, apart from the Thai subsidiaries under Teck Chuan's management, the rest of the group was bleeding money and kept barely afloat by personal loans made by Boon Chuan, said Mr Tan.

Teck Chuan could not carry on the business through the existing entities because the group was plagued with demands for payments and legal actions, he said.

That was why Teck Chuan set up two companies, one in Singapore and one in Malaysia, which bought the group's business assets at fair market value between 2008 and 2012.

Mr Tan said Tong Garden products have since achieved global reach and diversified beyond peanuts.

Boon Chuan's lawyer, Mr Andy Chiok, said Teck Chuan took a huge risk in 2008 to revive the family business, and has paid his dues to the group.

"This case is really about a plaintiff seeking a share in the now-successful renewal of a failed business," he said in his opening statement.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Civil lawsuits Family businesses

TRENDING

Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes
Thai palace publishes concubine's pictures, website crashes
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
Stricter NRIC data collection rules kick in from Sept 1; non-compliance could result in hefty penalties
Stricter NRIC data collection rules kick in from Sept 1
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Remember these tips before using your credit card
Remember these tips before using your credit card
Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users
Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES