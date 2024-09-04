Too crowded? Man claims 30 people squeezed into small section of Kallang Basin swimming pool

Looking for a quick swim, a man visited the ActiveSG swimming pool at Kallang Basin last Saturday (Aug 31) evening.

To his dismay, he found that three-quarters of the pool was taken up by a water polo team for their training.

"About 30 members of the public were forced to squeeze into the remaining quarter of the pool," the man, surnamed Tan, told 8world.

"Everyone was very uncomfortable, we had to keep giving way to one another, it was very awkward situation."

The 62-year-old, who lives in Hougang, added that the temporary closures of the public pools at Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and Hougang have contributed to the growing crowds at the pools at Kallang Basin, Kallang-Paya Lebar and Serangoon.

The four pools were closed for redevelopment and are expected to be re-opened in between 2025 and 2030.

The situation is made worse when certain parts of the pool are reserved for training sessions for the water sports teams.

Tan also reportedly encountered a similar situation on Aug 8 at Serangoon Swimming Complex, where three lanes of the pool were reserved for training.

He recounted that he visited the complex at around 4.30pm that day. However, he said that only four children were occupying the three lanes.

"The person-in-charge said that the swim team requested for three lanes to be reserved for them," he said.

"I hope that the authorities can determine how many people can be accommodated in a lane, and open the lanes to the public if there are lesser people training that day."

He said that some members of the public turned to leave after seeing the crowd in the pool.

Most water polo trainings limited to half the pool: SportSG

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Sport Singapore said that SportSG works closely with stakeholders to provide public facilities for classes and training for athletes and interest groups, while ensuring facilities, like swimming pools, meet the recreational needs of the public.

They added that a few water polo teams which were previously training at the old Toa Payoh Swimming Complex have moved their training bases to other locations while Kallang Basin and Geylang East rejuvenation works are being carried out.

"This is part of the Sports Facilities Master Plan where the new Toa Payoh Integrated Development will open in 2030," said the spokesperson.

They added that only the swimming complexes at Bukit Canberra, Clementi, Delta, Geylang East, Kallang Basin, Katong, and Our Tampines Hub have water polo training sessions.

To ensure that members of the public can continue using the pool during these training sessions, a large majority of the water polo bookings are limited to half the pool or less at each time, said SportsSG.

They added that other swimming complexes are available for the public's use including in estates like Bishan and Yio Chu Kang.

New swimming pools are also expected to be built in Punggol, Farrer Park and Chong Pang in the next few years, said SportSG.

READ ALSO: Katong condo pool closes after human faeces found in water

claudiatan@asiaone.com