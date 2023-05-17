Too fast, too furious? Car owners in modified rides pulled over during Fast X movie premiere

With the movie Fast X premiering in Singapore on Thursday (May 18), it seems we have our very own Fast X Singapore edition.

Videos of a group of car owners on their way to the Fast X red carpet yesterday have gone viral after they were pulled over by local traffic enforcers.

One of the crew members, a TikTok user named Dj51x shared his first-hand account on TikTok on May 16 and captioned: " We were supposed to be watching Fast X but ended up living it".

This car owner with his Mazda RX-8 and his friends' cars, including a Honda Civic, Nissan Silvia and a Nissan G-TR (all favoured by petrolheads), can be seen taking up quite the space and attention.

All ready for their red carpet appearance, the crew had 'Fast X' painted big and bold across their cars.

Even though it seemed like they were in trouble, in a follow-up post, user Dj51x added that everything was legal and that they didn't get into trouble.

He added that the a traffic police officer even commented "Drive safe, nice car."

Dj51x shared in his comments that he was the first car the TP officer signalled to and directed them to stop at Prinsep street to avoid blocking the traffic.

AsiaOne has reached out to Dj51x, LTA and the Police for comment.

ALSO READ: Man made to pay over $100 to release wheel clamp despite parking at condo's visitor lot