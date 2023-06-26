Too much? MRT passenger sleeps across 3 seats, throws phone, shoe and wallet on floor

The yoga pose is called Vipariti Karani, also known as "legs up the wall".

Stomp contributor Wong shared a photo of a man (above left) lying across three MRT train seats, including a priority seat, with his legs at almost a right angle and his shoeless feet resting on the glass panel.

One of his shoes was on the priority seat next to his butt while the other shoe was on the carriage floor with his phone and wallet.

The Stomp contributor described the man as being in a "yoga posture".

"A drunk man was lying on the MRT seat along East-West Line with his wallet, handphone and shoe scattered on the floor. I witnessed this incident at Outram Park towards Tuas Link at around 11.15pm on June 11," recounted the Stomp contributor.

PHOTO: Stomp

"The man used his leg to bang on the glass panel, sometimes making a groaning sound. The other passengers were very calm and no one complained."

Would you?

Another Stomp contributor also shared a photo on June 12 of a man lying flat on his back across four MRT seats, including a priority seat, with his sandals on the floor and a piece of luggage beside him.

It was also on the East-West Line.

"I went on the train at Boon Lay and the first thing I saw was this guy. Not only did he lie down, he was even barefoot while calling someone," said the Stomp contributor.

PHOTO: Stomp

"The other commuters looked at him uncomfortably."

If this resembled a yoga pose, it might be Savasana, also known as the "corpse" pose.

You could say he was just dead tired.

ALSO READ: 'She lucky this is Singapore': Netizens praise strangers for aiding drunk woman found slumped on MRT train

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.