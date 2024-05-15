'Too slippery to stop': At least 10 drivers crash into wall at Funan car park amid heavy rain

Several drivers were forced to take a rain check on their plans when they unwittingly skidded and hit a wall at Funan Mall's car park yesterday (May 14) evening.

Heavy rain at that time had also prompted PUB to issue flash flood warnings for several locations across Singapore.

[embed]https://twitter.com/PUBsingapore/status/1790303857148666196[/embed]

Dashcam footage captured by a motorcyclist and uploaded to SG Road Vigilante showed the rider falling when reaching the end of the car park's slope.

According to a post by Facebook page SG Kaypoh, the cars had "slid down" the car park and "could not avoid hitting the walls as they found it too slippery to stop".

Pictures accompanying the post showed dents and scratches on the front bumpers of several cars involved in the accident.

The front headlight of one car had also broken from the impact.

At least 10 motorists had lost control and crashed into the wall between 6pm and 7pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Among them is Hong Yibin (transliteration), 34, who told Shin Min he initially thought there was a problem with his brakes. He later found that other drivers were also experiencing the same issue.

"I suspect that the ground is too slippery; I couldn't control my car," he said.

"Over an hour after the accident, the mall management sent someone down to inform us to report the accident to our insurance companies to claim compensation. But we want an explanation, and some drivers called the police."

Hong added that the mall management eventually closed the car park entrance to prevent further accidents.

In a reply to queries from Shin Min, a spokesperson for Funan Mall stated that they had immediately closed and blocked off the affected area as well as the entrance to the parking lot at North Bridge Road after learning of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The mall management added that they are investigating the cause of the incident and providing necessary assistance to affected car owners.

The entrance to the car park at North Bridge Road is temporarily closed and shoppers can access the car park via the Hill Street entrance.

AsiaOne has reached out to CapitaLand for more information.

