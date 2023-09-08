Too thirsty? Grab bans delivery rider who was caught drinking customer's iced Milo

A food delivery rider who was recently caught drinking a customer's beverage has been banned by Grab.

GrabFood customer Hazique Hibri took to social media on Thursday (Sept 7) to warn the public, after he found a delivery rider helping himself to the cup of iced Milo he had ordered from McDonalds.

Hazique posted a video clip that showed the delivery rider taking several sips from the cup while waiting at the lift lobby, unaware that his actions were being recorded by the central intercom system.

While he was surprised by what he saw, Hazique initially gave the rider the benefit of the doubt, believing that he had bought his own drink while waiting for the GrabFood order to be prepared.

However, he was proven wrong when the rider arrived with only one drink in hand and "just passed it to him".

The customer found drops of Milo splattered around the cup lid and on the plastic carrier containing the partially-emptied drink.

"The mouthpiece was so wet," Hazique exclaimed in his video. "I don't know if it's saliva or sweat or a combination of that and like spilled Milo, but that shit was nasty."

The incident took place on Aug 31 at around midnight, Hazique told AsiaOne.

When he told the delivery rider that his actions had been captured on camera, the latter did not apologise but asked: "What are you talking about?"

"I was boiling inside when I saw it happen live on the camera," the customer elaborated in an Instagram comment.

Hazique added that he understands that the work is tiring and riders can get thirsty.

"But just take it off me man, just don't pass me something that you've put your lips on," he lamented.

According to Hazique, Grab has since issued him a full refund for his order.

He also shared that the rider had a five-star rating and urged those staying in the east to "just be careful".

"Honestly would've never expected something like this to happen and I'm blessed to have the footage but I know not everyone may have the same cameras installed in/around your homes," Hazique wrote in his Instagram post.

"Check your food before you consume it in any case y'all, peace and love."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Grab spokesperson said that the actions of the delivery rider is "against our code of conduct" and he was "banned from our platform on the day the incident was reported".

The spokesperson also confirmed that Grab has issued a full refund on the order.

"We want to reassure the public that this is a one-off incident and does not reflect the high standards that our delivery-partners uphold," they added.

