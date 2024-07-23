Too vulgar? Jurong eatery's ad for 'wet wet' hokkien mee dish causes stir online

Another eatery in Singapore has raised eyebrows with their tongue-in-cheek advertisement.

A signboard, displayed outside the Vision Exchange building in Jurong East, advertised Chocobar's "wet" fried hokkien sotong prawn mee.

What caught the public's eye, however, was the dish's Chinese name — loosely translated as "prawn noodles wet wet".

A photo of the signboard has garnered over 650 comments on Xiaohongshu since it was posted last Sunday (July 21).

Several netizens found the wordplay on the dish's Chinese name too vulgar, with some attributing "wet wet" to the female anatomy.

Others, however, said that the eatery just wanted to clearly state the hokkien mee they are serving to diners is not "dry".

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Monday, a staff member at Chocobar said that the eatery's owner was behind the name of the dish.

"Our hokkien mee has prawn stock, so the boss thought the pun would be interesting," he said.

Acknowledging the double entendre in the dish's name, the staff said that Chocobar has not received any complaint about the sign since it was displayed two weeks ago.

Several passers-by told Shin Min that they found the name of the dish vulgar.

"I don't think it's elegant, it's also not very creative," said a 26-year-old woman surnamed Fan.

"Perhaps the eatery boss thought it would be interesting," 40-year-old Yang, an engineer, added.

AsiaOne has contacted Chocobar for comment.

