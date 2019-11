Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018

For parents with school-going children, it is no doubt that the PSLE is one of the most important exams your child will ever take. Your child's scores will not only determine which school he or she can opt for but also the variety of programmes and specialisation your child will be exposed to.

Secondary education in Singapore is based on four different tracks or streams: "Integrated Programme", "Express", "Normal (Academic)", or "Normal (Technical)".

The Integrated Programme (IP) provides an integrated secondary and JC (Junior College) education, where secondary school pupils can proceed to JC without taking the GCE "O" Level Examinations. The IP leads to the "A" Level examinations or other Diplomas.

Express course is a four-year programme leading to the GCE "O" Level examination.

Normal course is a four-year programme leading to the GCE "N" Level examination. Students in the Normal course follow either the Normal (Academic), N(A), or Normal (Technical), N(T), curriculum.

In Normal (Technical), students take subjects of a more technical nature, such as Design and Technology.

A fifth year leading to the GCE "O" Level examination is available to N(A) students who perform well in their GCE "N" Levels.

Choosing the right secondary school is important, because that's where our children will be spending those crucial teenage years.

Time spent in secondary school is thus going to play a huge part in shaping their personality and character, and in influencing their life choices.

HERE THEN, ARE THE TOP SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN SINGAPORE 2019, BASED ON THEIR PSLE CUT-OFF POINTS (COP) FOR 2018: