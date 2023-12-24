'Tossed around like roti prata': Parcel sorters fling packages into pile at Admiralty Link carpark

If your Christmas present turns up battered, beaten and misshapen, perhaps you might now know the reason why.

Parcel sorters were seen tossing packages about in a multi-storey carpark in Admiralty Link in a video anonymously uploaded to Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Dec 23).

In the video, couriers can be seen offloading multiple bright orange bags filled with packages from a van, dragging them to the rear of the vehicle.

They then open the bags and begin attempting to sort the packages, flinging them across each other as they separate the goods.

Netizens commented on Facebook to express their shock at the couriers' blatant disregard for the integrity of the packages, stating that their methods left much to be desired.

"Sorting out [packages] is okay, but not throwing items as if they're trash," a user said. "Fragile items will be broken… no wonder boxes received are all dented and damaged."

Other netizens also had similar reactions as they realised why their packages were delivered damaged.

"Imagine your Nintendo Switch gets tossed around like roti prata," a user mused.

Commented another: "Now I know why my parcel is lost or damaged."

Some users, however, felt that the treatment of these parcels was acceptable, stating that the packaging was "supposed to withstand" the tossing.

Said one: "It's true that all online items are concussed when they reach you, they are thrown all the time especially when they reach the precinct with many blocks. That is what the packaging is for anyways."

Some also felt that mistreatment of these packages, although not ideal, can be expected considering the lower price paid when purchasing these items.

"Pay peanuts, get monkeys," a user commented simply.

"This is what you get when you shop too many cheapskate online stuff," another said.

A netizen also resigned: "Actually buying online stuff is like that one... So don't go order something like a flower vase from online."

ALSO READ: Void deck turned 'dumping ground'? Clementi resident says courier left parcels unattended

khooyihang@asiaone.com