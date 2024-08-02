'Totally irresponsible': Singapore-registered car drives off after hitting another vehicle at Causeway

One man has taken to social media to shame a woman for driving off after hitting his car on Thursday (Aug 1).

Posting on Facebook group Beh Chia Lor Private Group the same day, the man Sim Ching Hui said he is "punishing" the driver of a Singapore-registered car for her "childish actions" on the Causeway.

A one-minute clip shows a blue Ford bumping into the rear of another car in the same lane while they were heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Feeling aggrieved while inspecting his vehicle, the other driver engaged in a tense confrontation with the woman and her passenger.

"You hit my rear bumper and caused a slight scratch," said the man, adding that the other driver denied hitting his car and accused him of being a scammer.

The video later shows the woman getting into her vehicle and began driving off by switching lanes while the man argued with her passenger.

"We are adults. Why did you run away and forget your passenger?" Sim said in the Facebook post.

Shocked that she was about to be left behind, the passenger opened the door of the vehicle when it momentarily stopped.

She eventually managed to enter the car, not before she was hit while it was moving.

The man said that the driver of the Singapore-registered car had driven off without giving him her phone number.

"A totally irresponsible driver," he said, adding that the video serves as proof that the woman had caused damage to his vehicle.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the driver for posing a danger on the road.

"Why do you have to tailgate like no tomorrow?" one of them said, while another reacted with a "facepalm" emoji.

AsiaOne has contacted Sim for more information.

ALSO READ: 'Best punishment ever': Driver made to U-turn back to JB after getting caught on Causeway bus lane

chingshijie@asiaone.com